UK Lexington hospitals diverting some patients to other hospitals due to computer issue

UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Ky. Herald-Leader

University of Kentucky HealthCare facilities are diverting ambulance patients to other facilities due to a computer issue, according to a university spokesperson.

The issue is affecting UK’s Chandler Hospital, Children’s Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital, while the university’s outpatient clinics are operating under normal procedures.

Patients who arrive by private vehicle are still being treated in the ER, a spokesperson said. The issue does not affect patients transferred to UK for trauma, pediatrics and burn care.

“UK HealthCare is ensuring the provision of safe care as always,” Kristi Willett, a university spokesperson said.

A timetable for fixing the computer problems has not been given.