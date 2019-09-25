Pedestrian struck on New Circle Road exit ramp, causing major backups

Pedestrian safety in Lexington The city of Lexington has specific rules for some of its heaviest used roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Lexington has specific rules for some of its heaviest used roads.

A serious injury collision has backed up traffic for Wednesday morning drivers on New Circle Road in Lexington.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on the outer loop of New Circle’s off ramp to Richmond Road. According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, a pedestrian was struck in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Officials have shut down the exit ramp, which has led to traffic backups on New Circle Road, the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Traffic is backed up past Alumni Road, according to the traffic management center.

There is not a timetable for when the exit ramp will be back open. Officials have urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated.