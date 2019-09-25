Fayette County
Lexington crash causes oil spill, massive traffic backups on New Circle Road
A crash on New Circle Road caused an oil spill and massive traffic backups in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
Drivers were encouraged to avoid the outer loop of New Circle Road between Richmond Road and Tates Creek Road as first responders worked to clean up a large amount of oil left on the road after the crash, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
The outer loop of New Circle Road was shut down at the Richmond Road overpass, according to traffic management.
It was not immediately clear how long the roadway would be closed.
