Up to 20 dogs were being kept at a Lexington home that caught fire Saturday, fire official says

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Liberty Road in Lexington Saturday afternoon. kward1@herald-leader.com

One cat died after a fire at a house where as many as 20 dogs were being kept on Liberty Road Saturday afternoon.

Lexington Fire Department Capt. Roger Smith said firefighters who were called to the home on the 1000 block of Liberty Road found smoke and flames visible from the second floor when they arrived.

Smith said the person who called in the fire at 4:39 p.m. said the fire “might be in the air conditioning unit.”

“The homeowner reported they heard a loud pop,” he said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One man at the home became overheated and was treated at the scene, Smith said.

He said all the dogs were safely out of the house. Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control responded to the scene.

Smith said the room where the fire appeared to have started was “completely burned up.”

The family who lives in the house will not be able to stay there for now, since the electricity has been turned off, he said.