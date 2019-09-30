Stalled for years, work finally starting on this key Lexington connector road

Aerial view of section of Polo Club Boulevard to be connected Lexington will likely begin construction this summer on a quarter mile section of Polo Club Boulevard after a nearly four-year delay caused by a lawsuit over eminent domain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington will likely begin construction this summer on a quarter mile section of Polo Club Boulevard after a nearly four-year delay caused by a lawsuit over eminent domain.

Work will finally begin this week on a long-delayed section of Polo Club Boulevard from Deer Haven Lane to Todds Road, Lexington officials announced.

The long-standing problem with this key connector road is that it does not connect Winchester Road with Todds Road.

Drivers must make a left off of Polo Club at Deer Haven Lane, a right on Wargrave Walk and another left onto Dufane Pointe to connect to a completed section of Polo Club that ends at Todds Road.

The cut through has caused traffic headaches in the surrounding neighborhood for years.

A lawsuit over a key section of land needed to build a 16-foot by 4-foot box culvert and drainage system off Deer Haven Lane has stalled the project for three years. Justin Moore, the land owner, questioned why the city didn’t buy the property rather than seek an easement.

The Fayette Circuit Court ruled in favor of the city but the state Court of Appeals later reversed the circuit court’s decision and ruled in favor of Moore. On Nov. 1, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the city, which allowed the project to move forward.

The project will cost approximately $2.9 million and is expected to be completed in July 2020.

Brian Hayes, a city engineer, said construction will start on the new entrance from Todds Road and on a large drainage culvert in the creek beside Deer Haven Lane.