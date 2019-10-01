The Legacy Trail bridge over New Circle Road is being replaced

Workers construct a temporary bridge between the two main Lexmark buildings on New Circle Road in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The temporary pedestrian bridge is being constructed so a permanent pedestrian bridge can be built over New Circle Road. The bridge is a key part of the Legacy Trail. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A bridge over New Circle Road that is part of the popular Legacy Trail will be replaced this week, state transportation officials said.

A temporary pedestrian bridge near the Newtown Pike and New Circle Road interchange was under construction Tuesday. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said in thepedestrian bridge will not be closed until the temporary bridge is constructed so Legacy Trail users will not be affected. The bridge connects Lexmark’s campus on either side of New Circle Road.

The temporary bridge will be constructed to the west of the current bridge.

The Legacy Trail averages around 300 bicyclists a day, according to electronic counters in the Coldstream Park area. That does not include runners and walkers. The trail begins near the Coolavin Park area on West Sixth Street and ends at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The bridge over New Circle Road will be replaced as part of the New Circle Road widening project, state transportation officials said.