Russell Cave Road at Greenwich Pike is shutdown after a “serious collision” involving a motorcycle, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash on the city’s north side happened just before 8 a.m. It’s not clear how severe injuries are.

A timetable has not been given for when the road will reopen. Outbound Russell Cave Road traffic has been diverted at Hughes Lane.

This story will be updated.