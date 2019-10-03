Part of Interstate 75 in Fayette County closed due to multiple brush fires

Lexington Traffic Management Center

The Lexington Fire Department has closed a portion of Interstate 75 in Lexington because of multiple brush fires in the area.

All three lanes of I-75 northbound are closed in between the Paris Pike and Newtown Pike exits as the fire department works to contain the fires. Traffic has been diverted to the left shoulder.

WKYT reported traffic has backed up quickly on the interstate.

It’s unknown how long the lanes will be closed. The fire department has encouraged drivers to use caution in the area.

Lexington has not had any measurable rain fall for more than a month, which has led to a burn ban in Fayette County and dozens of other counties throughout the state.

This story will be updated.