‘Widespread’ gas leak leads to road closures, evacuations in Southland area

A ‘widespread’ gas main leak in Lexington caused evacuations and road closings of houses and businesses in the busy Southland Drive area, Lexington Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

The leak occurred just after 9 a.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The Lexington Fire Department has urged drivers to avoid the Rosemont Garden and Southland Drive area. Crews are also assessing the scene near Lafayette High School.

All roadways toward the intersection of Southland Drive and Rosemont Garden are closed as a result of the gas leak. This includes Rosemont Garden at Pin Oak Drive, Lane Allen Road at Clays Mill Road, Southland Drive at Southview Drive and Lafayette Parkway at Reed Lane, the Lexington Traffic Management Center said.

Lexington Police Department spokesperson Brenna Angel said police are assisting the fire department with traffic control.

This story will be updated.