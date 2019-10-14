Traffic around UK will get worse. Winslow between Upper and Limestone closed until Oct. 27

SHARE COPY LINK

A key connector road near the University of Kentucky downtown campus closed Monday and will not reopen until the end of October, city officials said.

Winslow Street between Limestone and Upper Street will remain closed 24 hours a day until Sunday, Oct. 27, according to Lexington’s traffic management.

The short street needs to have utility construction work on it. Drivers are asked to detour to Pine Street. The left turn lane from Limestone to Winslow is now blocked. Avenue of Champions approach to Limestone is now down to one lane.

That area of campus has seen a boom in construction in recent months.

Chicago-based Hub recently opened a multi-story apartment and retail complex at 500 South Upper St. UK announced plans in February to build a $30 million parking and mixed-retail space at the corner of Winslow and Limestone on the former Kennedy Bookstore site. It’s not clear if the utility work is connected to the UK project.