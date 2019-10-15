‘Serious’ crash involving a pedestrian shuts down Southland Drive in Lexington

SHARE COPY LINK

A portion of Southland Drive is closed due to a serious collision involving a pedestrian, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash occurred near 318 Southland Drive around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. Police shut down Southland Drive in between Eastway Drive and Southview Drive, the Lexington Traffic Management Center said.

Traffic is being diverted to the parking lots of the shopping centers on the roadway. Lafayette High School tweeted that there is a “significant traffic impact” on Southland Drive.

Police have not disclosed a time for when the road will be back open. The condition of the pedestrian is not known.

This story will be updated.