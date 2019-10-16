‘At least’ one dead in shooting at Lexington apartment, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at Crystal Gardens Apartments.

The Fayette County coroner is at the Alexandria Drive apartment, where “at least one” person was found with a gunshot wound a little after 11 a.m., police said. Police were called to the second-floor apartment when someone told authorities a relative had been shot, according to Lt. Andrew Daugherty.

The police mobile crime unit is at the apartment, and officers are gathering evidence, Daugherty said.

If the shooting is a homicide, it would be the 16th this year in Lexington and first in more than a month.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lexington police. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

This story will be updated.