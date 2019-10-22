Lexington police searching for man who allegedly robbed Central Bank at gunpoint

More than five months after the robbery of a Central Bank, Lexington police have identified a suspect.

Lexington police have issued a warrant to Jordan D. Washington, 31, for first-degree robbery in connection to the May 13 robbery of the Central Bank on West New Circle Road.

Washington allegedly entered the bank around 9:18 a.m. wearing a gray hoodie with a mask and demanded money with a handgun, police said. The suspect took cash from the bank clerk and fled in a vehicle, which was later found wrecked near the bank, according to police.

Washington should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Lexington police are looking for this man who robbed the Central Bank on West New Circle Road Monday. Lexington Police Department

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.