More homes, townhouses may be coming to one of Lexington’s fastest growing areas

More homes and townhouses may be coming to the Hamburg area.

The Urban County Planning Commission voted Thursday to approve a series of zone changes for 38 acres on Polo Club Boulevard for 80 homes and 78 townhouses.

The development at 2575 Polo Club Boulevard is the second Ball Homes development approved in the Hamburg area east of the Interstate 75 interchange in the past two months.

In August, the Planning Commission approved a series of zone changes that would allow Ball Homes to build 340 apartments on land in the 6000 block of Man O War Boulevard near the proposed development. The 2575 Polo Club Boulevard proposed development is across Man O’ War Boulevard from the 10, three- and four-story apartment buildings approved in August.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition opposing the 10 apartments on Man O War. Dozens of people spoke out against the apartments during the August planning commission meeting.

No one spoke against the Polo Club Boulevard development during Thursday’s meeting.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council must still approve the zone changes.

Planning staff recommended approval of the zone changes from agricultural rural to expansion area. Staff noted the agricultural zone was no longer appropriate for the property, among other arguments.

The plans call for the 78 townhouses to be placed toward the south of the property that contains 7.5 acres of flood plain. Blackford Parkway will be extended through the property to Man O War Boulevard. The 80 homes will be to the north of Blackford Parkway.

“The time is now for this property to begin to development,” said Nick Nicholson, a lawyer for Ball Homes. “This land has been proposed for residential growth.”

There is a pump station and trunk lines under the property, Nicholson said.

If approved by the council, Ball Homes must return to the commission with a final development plan.