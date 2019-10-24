More than 30,000 attended the inaugural Railbird Festival. It’s returning for 2020.

After a successful inaugural year, Lexington’s Railbird Festival has officially announced it is returning in 2020.

Railbird, which hosted the likes of Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile, Hozier and The Racounteurs in August, posted on social media Thursday that it will return for a second year on Aug. 22 and 23, 2020.

More than 30,000 patrons attended this year’s concerts, according to an AC Entertainment spokesperson. While there have been hints the festival would be back at Keeneland, Thursday’s announcement was the first confirmation.

Additional information, including the music lineup, has not been released. This year’s Railbird lineup was released in March and featured a mix of Americana, rock and folk acts.

Despite some criticism of the festival traffic plan, Railbird was met with mostly positive feedback. In addition to acts from big-name musicians, Railbird hosted culinary exhibitions and exclusive bourbon tastings.

“Music and bourbon. What’s better than that?” Owensboro’s Ethan Clark asked during the festival’s first day.

