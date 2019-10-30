These Lexington police horses may have the best costumes this Halloween

Lexington’s best Halloween costumes this year may be on the police department’s horses instead of trick-or-treating children.

Showing up at Transylvania University’s PumpkinMania in painted costumes, four horses from the Lexington Police Department’s mounted unit impressed the crowds. They were hits on social media as well.

Winchester and Zane were painted as skeletons, Aden went as a Dalmatian fire dog, and Remington dazzled in his dragon attire, according to Friends of the Lexington Mounted Police. Remington’s dragon costume was perhaps the most elaborate, and a woman described on Facebook how he was painted.

“We used green hair spray first, then used a sponge brush to paint on different size black diamond outlines,” Ellen Stapp said. “We then filled in some of the diamonds randomly with a different color green or gold body paint!”

At PumpkinMania, the horses and their riders took pictures with many children in their own costumes. The photos showed a boy dressed as Captain America, another child in a police outfit and a dinosaur interacting with the horses.

People on social media called the horse’s costumes “simply fantastic” and a “great idea.”