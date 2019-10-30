Spooked by weather forecast, Lexington moves trick-or-treating to Saturday afternoon

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Wednesday Lexington will move its trick-or-treat celebration to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“I’m erring on the side of caution,” Gorton said. “The weather forecast for Thursday remains uncertain. On Saturday children can trick-or-treat earlier to take advantage of the daylight and the forecast is clear.”

Lexington and other Central Kentucky cities moved trick-or-treat to Oct. 30 last year because weather forecasts showed strong winds and rain on Halloween.

Numerous other cities and counties in the area have also moved trick-or-treat to the weekend given the cold, wet forecast. Berea and Richmond moved theirs to 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Frankfort moved its Halloween celebration to 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

