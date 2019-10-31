Armed robbery of Lexington apartment leads to alert at area schools

Tates Creek High School in Lexington. Lexington Herald-Leader

A man was cooking hamburgers inside his Centre Parkway apartment Thursday afternoon when an intruder forced his way in and demanded money, according to Lexington police.

The robbery and subsequent search for the suspect led to the three Tates Creek schools campus being placed on a brief heightened alert, Lt. Andrew Daugherty said.

The victim told police he fled his Falcon Crest apartment after the suspect entered with a gun, according to Daugherty. While leaving his apartment, he ran right past a second man who was also a part of the robbery, police said.

After exiting his apartment, the victim flagged down a police sergeant, who said the victim was “hysterical,” Daugherty said. Police were doing a search of the area around the apartment when the victim saw the second suspect fleeing toward a running vehicle, according to police.

Following a foot pursuit, the second suspect was caught in front of Tates Creek High School, Daugherty said. The suspect had money on him that was believed to be stolen from the victim’s apartment, according to police.

Police units have recovered a running vehicle in the parking lot of the complex, Daugherty said. The apartment has been cleared and police are currently searching for the first suspect, a man who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Tates Creek schools were placed on a brief heightened alert, but that has been lifted and there is no danger to the public, according to Daugherty. In a heightened alert, indoor activities continue as normal and students are kept inside.

Tates Creek Middle School principal Eric Thornsbury said in a letter to parents that “our students and staff are safe inside our school building, busy with learning.”

The arrested suspect will be charged with first-degree burglary and fleeing/evading police, according to Daugherty.