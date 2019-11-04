‘Fox & Friends’ to broadcast live segments from Lexington bagel shop on Election Day

As the polls open on Election Day, Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” will be broadcasting live segments from Lexington’s Great Bagel restaurant on Boston Road.

The show will be at the bagel and coffee shop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. and will be cutting live to correspondent Todd Piro once each hour for segments called Breakfast with Friends. Piro will be talking to Great Bagel patrons, recapping President Donald Trump’s Lexington rally and discussing the gubernatorial election.

Trump was stumping for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in a Rupp Arena stop Monday night. Bevin was running for re-election against Democrat Andy Beshear.

A Fox News spokesperson said “Fox and Friends” likes to do the Breakfast with Friends segment after big events, including rallies and debates. The segment has made recent trips to Tupelo, Miss. and Columbus. Ohio. Video on the Fox News website shows Piro and other hosts talking to Democrat and Republican voters.

Lara Swan, who owns Great Bagel with her husband Robert, said they were excited and happy to host “Fox & Friends.”

“Any platform that offers to showcase the unity we feel in our community is a welcome one,” she said. “We bond over bagels, all day every day.”

Great Bagel will offer free Intelligentsia Coffee during the show as well, it wrote on its Facebook page.

“Pop by to grab breakfast and a free coffee, and share your voice with the country!” Great Bagel wrote on Facebook. “All are welcome, always!”