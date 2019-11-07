Manchester Street near Oliver Lewis Way will be closed for six months starting Monday

Getting to Lexington’s popular Distillery District will get more complicated starting Monday, city officials warned this week.

Portions of Manchester Street from Oliver Lewis Way to the railroad overpass near Driscoll Street will be closed for six months for a sewer-line replacement project, city officials said.

Those who want to get to the Pepper Campus, which includes bars and restaurants such as Brooklyn Pizzeria, Ethereal Brewing Co. and Crank and Boom, should use South Forbes Road, city officials said.

Construction will start near Driscoll Street and the railroad overpass, which means the portion of Manchester Street closest to the intersection of Oliver Lewis Way will remain open for months. Patrons of Manchester Music Hall, the Grand Reserve and other businesses on that end of the Distillery District will still be able to get to those destinations from Oliver Lewis Way through most of the winter.

Construction on the sewer line replacement will start Monday and is expected to take until May to complete.

A section of Manchester Street from Oliver Lewis Way to the railroad overpass near Driscoll Street starting Nov. 11. It will not reopen until May, Lexington city officials said. LFUCG

“The current sewer was installed over 50 years ago,” said Charles Martin, director of water quality for the city. Martin said it’s one of the oldest sewer lines in the city.

“We are replacing the clay pipe with PVC, which will greatly improve the condition of the line and bring it up to current standards,” Martin said.

In addition to replacing sewer lines on Manchester, crews will also replace sewer lines on Willard Street and in other areas.

The replacement of 1,500 feet of sewer pipe is part of a more than $590 million Environmental Protection Agency mandate to overhaul the city’s sewer system. The city previously announced that a major sewer line replacement on Euclid Avenue, Avenue of Champions and Bolivar Street will start in January.