Has Johnny Depp’s Lexington horse farm been sold? If so, it’s a bargain

It looks like Johnny Depp has finally found a buyer for his Lexington horse farm.

The 41-acre property, which was originally listed for almost $3 million, is now shown as “pending” at a price of $1,495,000.

The new buyer, who has not been identified, will get an estate in the heart of the Bluegrass, just two miles west of Keeneland.

Besides five paddocks, the farm has two barns, and a six-bedroom, six-bath home with a gourmet kitchen, an in-ground pool and a separate guest house.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The farm, nicknamed “Betty Sue’s Family Farm” in honor of Depp’s late mother, was put up for auction in August 2017. But after the top bid of $1.4 million from radio personality Rick Dees was rejected, the farm was relisted for $1.6 million a year ago.

At the time of the auction Dees said the price would have been a steal. Now it looks like it will sell for less than $100,000 above that bid. Calls to the real estate agent listing the property were not immediately returned.

The Fayette County PVA says the fair cash value of the property is $2.33 million.

Johnny Depp’s horse farm in Lexington is listed as “pending” after two years on the market.

Actor Johnny Depp, an Owensboro native, apparently has finally found a buyer for his Lexington horse farm. Vianney Le Caer Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Depp is an Owensboro native and the star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

He bought the property in 1995 for $950,000 but sold it in 2001 for $1 million before buying it back four years later for $2 million. His mother lived on the farm before she died in 2016.

The main house photographed before the failed auction in 2017 of actor Johnny Depp’s farm, 5493 Versailles Rd., in Lexington. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Depp, along with Eddie Redmayne, will return for a third “Fantastic Beasts” film, set in Brazil, it was announced this week.

Depp also recently settled a legal dispute with his former attorney, who paid the actor a reported $30 million settlement.

People toured the property before the 2017 auction, which failed to meet the reserve, of actor Johnny Depp’s farm in Lexington. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com