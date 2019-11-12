It’s all about the cold after snow lands in Kentucky

Johana Campos, of Morehead, a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, walked to class in the snow on the UK campus Tuesday. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Much of Central and Eastern Kentucky got an inch of snow overnight, but scattered pockets of the state got 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service snowfall analysis.

Now, it’s all about the cold. Low temperatures will stick around, but not for long. Tuesday night the region could set a record low after highs in the 20s during the day, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey. Temperatures were expected to fall to 10 to 15 degrees, but some valleys could be in the single digits.

The weather service has compiled snow trivia for Lexington, which had its biggest November snowfall of 8 inches on the 27 in 1950.

The average date since 1893 of the earliest first inch of snowfall was Dec. 20, the weather service said.