Zac Brown Band bringing “The Owl Tour” to Rupp Arena for March concert

Zac Brown with the Zac Brown Band performs during the Down The Rabbit Hole Tour at SunTrust Park on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Atlanta.. Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

The Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced Thursday that “The Owl Tour” will arrive at Rupp Arena for a concert on March 6, 2020.

Tickets for the concert, which will feature Amos Lee and Poo Bear, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at ZacBrownBand.com and LiveNation.com. Citi credit card users will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The band’s most recent album, “The Owl,” was released in September. Zac Brown Band took the tour to 32 sites this year and will continue it with 20 shows in the spring.

“The energy throughout ‘The Owl Tour’ has been electric at every stop,” Zac Brown in a statement. “It’s been an unforgettable year and we’ve had so much fun sharing the new music with our fans. We can’t wait to get back on the road next spring.”

Rising to fame in 2008 with their hit song “Chicken Fried,” Zac Brown Band has had five albums debut No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

The concert adds to an already stacked 2020 lineup at Rupp Arena. The Holiday Jam Featuring Xscape will be at Rupp on Jan. 19; Luke Combs stops by on Valentine’s Day; Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers on Feb. 28; Winter Jam 2020 on March 7; Lauren Daigle on April 30; and Elton John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to Rupp on June 5.