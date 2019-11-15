‘He brought love and light to our school.’ Passenger, 22, dies after Lexington shooting.

Lexington police are searching for a man who they say shot and killed a 22-year-old man in a car Thursday afternoon in Lexington.

Demarkus “Spice” Hill, 31, has an active warrant for murder following the incident that occurred around 4:45 Thursday on the 400 block of Hollow Creek Road, Lexington police said. Hill allegedly approached a car and fired multiple shots, striking the 22-year-old passenger, according to police.

The victim was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he died at 6:03 p.m.. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified him as Darius Bolden.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured and drove to a home on Radcliffe Road. Hill allegedly fled on foot following the shooting.

The homicide is the 21st this year in Lexington, which is one fewer than the city had in 2019.

Rachel Louise Mills, a former educator at Bryan Station High School, wrote on Facebook that Bolden was an outstanding student in her class.

“He was sharp-minded and aced test days needing no fanfare,” Mills wrote. “He was so calm to be around and always gave me a smile when class got rowdy but never got in trouble himself. I’m terribly sad to hear his life ended far too soon. He brought love and light to our school and Station Nation.”

Bolden is also a father who recently had a daughter.

Anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.