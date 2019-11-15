Social media sensation JoJo Siwa, former star of ‘Dance Moms,’ coming to Rupp Arena

JoJo Siwa Rupp Arena

JoJo Siwa, who earlier this year won her third Kids’ Choice Award for “Favorite Social Music Star,” is set to perform at Lexington’s Rupp Arena.

The 16-year-old JoJo appeared on Lifetime’s hit reality show “Dance Moms” as one of the members of Abby Lee Dance Company. She also is a YouTube star, and she’ll be showcasing her singing and dancing in the Nickelodeon show at Rupp Arena on April 26.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 12 p.m at JoJoDreamTour.com, the Lexington Center Ticket Office or ticketmaster.com. The performer will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer, which provides financial support to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and family members who have been impacted by cancer.

JoJo is performing at 148 sites for “D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, which is ranked No. 5 on the Hot Tours Chart by Billboard. Eighty of the first 96 dates on the tour were sold out. She told The Hollywood Reporter she will be performing for more than a million people during the tour.

Popular among children and young teens, JoJo She has 17.3 million followers on TikTok, 10.4 million subscribers with more than 2.6 billion views on YouTube and has 8.9 million Instagram followers. She has also won Kids’ Choice Awards for “Favorite Viral Music Artist” and “Favorite Musical YouTube Creator.”