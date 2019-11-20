Chemicals that raise health worries found at KY water plants, but below federal guide

An aerial photo of the Ohio River shows Northern Kentucky, at bottom, and Cincinnati. A study released in November 2019 found chemicals called PFAS at several water-treatment plants that draw water from the river. Lexington Herald-Leader

Chemicals that raise concerns about a range of health problems were present in 15 percent of Kentucky drinking-water samples tested in a study, but only at levels well below the federal health-advisory limit.

The state Department for Environmental Protection concluded from its study that there are no evident health concerns from the chemicals in the state’s drinking-water supply.

“This proactive step by the Department for Environment Protection provides us with additional assurance that, based on current science, our drinking water has safe levels of these compounds,” said Charles Snavely, secretary of the Energy and Environment Cabinet.

The chemicals at issue are per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

They resist heat, grease, oil and water, so the chemicals have been used for decades in a wide range of products — everything from non-stick cookware and stain-resistant carpet to firefighting foam and food wrappers.

Most Americans have been exposed to PFAS, and there has been growing concern about the potential health effects of the chemicals, which can accumulate in the body over time.

Some studies have shown that they may affect growth and learning in infants and children, reduce a woman’s chance of getting pregnant, increase cholesterol, affect the immune system and thyroid function and increase the risk of cancer, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry said in 2018.

The state set out to test for PFAS to see whether public drinking water is a potential source of significant exposure to the chemicals, pulling samples of treated water over the summer from 81 water treatment plants chosen to be a representative sample of the 200-plus plants in the state.

The plants where researchers took samples provide water to 2.27 million people in Kentucky, or more than half the state’s population.

Three water treatment plants in Fayette County were included in the study.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set a lifetime health advisory for two PFAS compounds of 70 nanograms per liter — which also can be expressed as 70 parts per trillion — according to the report.

None of the samples analyzed in the study released Wednesday reached that level.

Of the 648 total analyses conducted, tests detected at least one PFAS in 96, a rate of 15 percent.

Of those, 79 measured less than five nanograms per liter. Only 3 percent of the samples were above five nanograms.

The highest concentration in any sample was 29.7 nanograms per liter at the water treatment plant in South Shore, in Greenup County, according to the report.

State scientists found at least one of the eight chemicals at 41 of the 81 water-treatment plants included in the study.

Many of those were at treatment plants that draw water to treat from the Ohio River or the ground near it.

Samples from 40 of the treatment plants showed no PFAS and 16 others showed only one, though some plants had multiple chemicals.

There were notable regional differences in the results.

The researchers tested samples from 10 plants that draw water from the Ohio River, and all 10 had PFAS. That was the highest rate.

Plants that use water from the Kentucky River were next, with PFAS detected at eight of the nine plants sampled, according to the report.

Lexington uses the Kentucky River as a water source. Tests found one or two PFAS at Fayette County water plants, though all were below five parts per trillion, according to the report.

There were few, if any, PFAS detected in samples that use surface water in the Cumberland, Big Sandy, Licking and Salt River basins, the report said.

There is debate over whether the EPA standard of 70 parts per trillion is sufficient to protect human health.

The Environmental Working Group, for instance, says its scientists believe the safe level should be no higher than 1 part per trillion.

Federal law does not currently set a limit on the chemicals in drinking water, but states and the federal government are considering limits.

The Energy and Environment Cabinet plans to develop a system for continued monitoring of PFAS, including for untreated water at some stations, and will also test potential upstream sources of the chemicals, according to a news release.