Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fayette County

Lexington police looking for public’s help after midday shooting leaves woman injured

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the middle of the day on Chestnut Street Monday, Lexington police said.

Police responded to a shots-fired call around 1:15 p.m. and found a woman in her 30s outside with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Donnell Gordon said. She was transported to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t believed to be life-threatening at the time, Gordon said.

Police didn’t have any suspect information, Gordon said. The shooting happened outside and police believe there were people in the area who could help the investigation, Gordon said.

Police are urging the public to provide investigators with more information by calling (859) 258-3600.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service