Lexington police looking for public’s help after midday shooting leaves woman injured

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the middle of the day on Chestnut Street Monday, Lexington police said.

Police responded to a shots-fired call around 1:15 p.m. and found a woman in her 30s outside with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Donnell Gordon said. She was transported to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t believed to be life-threatening at the time, Gordon said.

Police didn’t have any suspect information, Gordon said. The shooting happened outside and police believe there were people in the area who could help the investigation, Gordon said.

Police are urging the public to provide investigators with more information by calling (859) 258-3600.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.