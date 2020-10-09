City tech vendor hacked: Some Lexington employee Social Security numbers accessed

Some current and former Lexington city employee information — including Social Security numbers and dates of birth —were accessed during a cyberattack on one of the city’s private technology vendors.

On Sept. 28, the city was informed that Metaformers Inc., a technology contractor, reported its email server was compromised by a malicious attack in July. The contractor works on the city’s technology projects and had access to some city employee personal information — including dates of birth, Social Security numbers and addresses.

The city’s servers were not affected by the cyberattack, city officials said. Metaformers beefed up its security after the incident, including changing all of its passwords for emails and using multi-factor authentication.

It’s not clear how many city employees were affected by the security breach.

All city employees whose information could have been affected have been notified by Metaformers by mail. Another alert will be sent out soon. Employees with questions should contact Metaformers, city officials said.

