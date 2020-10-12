Lexington Herald Leader Logo
1 man dead after Lexington motorcycle crash on interstate exit ramp, police say

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lexington Sunday night, according to Lexington police.

The crash happened on the exit ramp from I-75 southbound onto North Broadway, Lt. Ronald Keaton said. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, but the driver was dead at the scene, Keaton said. The crash happened just after 8 p.m., and the ramp was closed as a collision reconstruction unit investigated the scene, Keaton said.

The Fayette County coroner’s office also responded to the scene, Keaton said.

Keaton said he wasn’t sure if rain over the weekend had caused the crash.

The ramp has since reopened, Keaton said. The coroner hadn’t yet released the victim’s name.

Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
