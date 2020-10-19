Does Lexington police survey miss the middle ground? Critics oppose police abolition

A survey conducted for the Lexington Police Department seeks community feedback, but some residents are worried it doesn’t allow them to adequately express concerns.

Participants are asked if they agree or disagree with statements about police department operations and officers’ interactions with the community. Examples: “I’m confident the police will solve serious crime,” and “I have confidence in police to generally do the right thing.”

Some questions ask participants to share whether or not they think police should respond to calls about homeless people, mentally ill subjects and people with substance abuse disorders.

There have been increasing calls nationwide to have non-police agencies respond to such calls, especially mental illness reports. Nearly a quarter of all people shot by police since 2015 have had a mental illness, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The survey also includes questions about the police budget, as well as the city’s response to homelessness and mental illness. The survey allows respondents to provide additional feedback about the police department’s relationship with the community.

“This survey is another opportunity for Lexington residents to provide valuable feedback about officers and the department as a whole. We want to hear from as many people as possible,” Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said in a statement. The survey, which started Friday, will help leaders evaluate police department initiatives and policies.

Sarah Williams, a protest organizer who has frequently advocated for more accountability in local law enforcement, said she doesn’t feel like the multiple-choice options allow for enough middle ground.

“I feel like there are a lot of people within this community who fall in between those [options],” Williams said.

For instance, one question asked if the police department should be abolished. She said the yes or no options didn’t allow her or others to explain their views on how the department should operate.

“None of us support just completely abolishing the police department,” Williams said.

Williams said she instead supported reducing the police budget in order to give money to other programs that could respond to calls involving homeless or mentally ill subjects.

The final question on the survey is open-ended and allows participants to share additional thoughts on the police department’s relationship with the community. Williams said she shared concerns about the options given to respond to the survey.

Williams has been heavily involved with LPD Accountability, a group that advocates for changes to Lexington police disciplinary policies. The survey was shared to the LPD Accountability Facebook page, as well as other police reform pages.

Others took issue with the question about abolishing the police, but for a different reason.

“It scares me that you even ask the question whether the LPD should be abolished,” Julie Hoover-Ernst said in response to the survey when the police department posted it on social media. “We need you and you need more support, not less!”

Several others responded to the police department on social media to let them know they’d shown support for how the department currently operates.

“We are fortunate in Lexington to have a great police force, and all first responders for that matter,” Thomas Buckley said in a Facebook comment.

Two versions of the survey exist, one for for residents and one for business owners. Some of the questions in the business owners’ version are more targeted towards the department’s relationship with local businesses.

The survey was created by researchers at New York University in partnership with Police2Peace, a national nonprofit organization. The two groups have conducted similar surveys for other U.S.law enforcement agencies, according to Lexington police.

The raw data from the survey is being sent straight to NYU, police said. The results are expected to be shared with the police department and city leaders once the survey closes, police said. The survey is available until Nov. 1.