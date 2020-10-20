Lexington officer suspended for six weeks for multiple issues. Here’s why.

A Lexington police officer was suspended for six weeks for poor performance, including his overall demeanor, not documenting and investigating incidents appropriately and not treating detainees according to standards, records released this week show.

Ryan M. Wells’ six-week unpaid suspension was approved by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council at its Oct. 8 meeting. The details of the allegations against Wells were obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader through an Open Records Act request. Those documents were released Monday.

Wells received three coaching and counseling forms — which address officer actions or behaviors but are not considered discipline — on Dec. 12, March 31 and April 29. Coaching and counseling forms are typically removed from an officer’s file after 12 months.

Due to the number of coaching and counseling forms Wells received during a short period, “these failures to perform to acceptable standards in multiple instances have resulted in this formal complaint,” according to the documents.

The documents released to the newspaper did not elaborate on the nature of those coaching and counseling forms.

A police spokeswoman said the forms were for a host of issues relating to unsatisfactory performance.

“Over a six-month period, officer Wells was issued coaching and counseling to highlight areas of improvement in thoroughly documenting and investigating incidents, using proper technique when interacting with detainees, and his overall demeanor,” said Brenna Angel, a police spokeswoman. “Recognizing this pattern of unsatisfactory conduct, a supervisor filed the formal charge of unsatisfactory performance.”

The complaint was filed by Lt. Jacqueline Newman.

The six-week suspension was recommended by Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. Wells accepted the recommended suspension, according to the documents.

Wells, 30, has been with the department since 2012.

