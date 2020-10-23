‘This will be difficult work’ Lexington commission on racism releases recommendations

Following months of anticipation, Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality released more than 54 recommendations Friday to address systemic racism in law enforcement, health care, housing, education and economic development in Fayette County.

The more than 70-person volunteer commission, co-chaired by Roszalyn Akins and Gerald Smith, met for several months this summer. Gorton created the commission in June and tasked the group with coming up with concrete recommendations that could be implemented. The release of the recommendations was pushed back several times so the commission could finish its work.

During a video teleconference on Friday announcing the overview of the recommendations, Akins said: “It is our hope that this is just the beginning.”

Gorton said she would like to make the commission permanent. That would create accountability over time and ensure the recommendations will be addressed. What she doesn’t want is for the report to sit on a shelf, she said Friday.

“This will be difficult work,” Gorton said. “This is going to require all of our citizens, not just a handful.”

Smith said the document will serve as a “measurement” on what the city has done to address racial inequality over time.

Gorton said the 54 recommendations will be separated into categories: What the city administration can address, what the council needs to change through ordinances and what may need to be addressed through state law.

The commission was divided into five subcommittees: Law Enforcement, Justice and Accountability, Housing and Gentrification, Racial Equity, Education and Economic Opportunities and Health Disparities. Those subcommittees met for several months and held several town hall meetings to gather public input.

More details about the recommendations will be released at a 1:30 p.m. press conference. The commission’s report has not yet been made public.

Twenty-five recommendations came out of the law enforcement, accountability and justice subcommittee. Some of those recommendations include adding three citizens to an internal police disciplinary review board that is currently made up of higher-level police personnel. There are also recommendations that citizens be engaged in the disciplinary process. Smith did not initially provide further details about what that would look like.

The commission also recommends banning no-knock warrants, Smith said. Smith and Akins added a ban on no-knock warrants to the law enforcement subcommittee’s recommendations after they saw no-knock warrants were not addressed. . Gorton had issued a moratorium on no-knock warrants earlier this summer.

The subcommittee recommended increased funding to recruit and train police officers, Smith said.

Akins said the education and economic opportunities subcommittee has focused on increasing opportunities for early education for all children. Akins said that the subcommittee also recommended governments with minority contracting goals, such as the city, separate those minority contracts by racial breakdowns.

The city of Lexington reported earlier this year that 20 percent of its total contracting was spent with minority businesses. The vast majority of those are white women and veterans. Less than one percent were Black-owned businesses.

The commission’s creation was prompted by protests and calls to address long-standing racial injustice and inequality in the wake of the most recent police-involved killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March.

Smith said it was the protests that led to the creation of the commission.