Lexington firefighter injured in early-morning fire

Members of the Lexington Fire Department respond to a structure fire at 121 W. Maxwell St. in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Members of the Lexington Fire Department respond to a structure fire at 121 W. Maxwell St. in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

A Lexington firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling down stairs while battling an early-Monday morning fire.

WKYT reported Monday the fire at a home in the 100 block of West Maxwell Street started around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly.

The firefighter was going to the second floor of the brick bungalow when he fell about six feet down the stairs. WKYT, the Lexington Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported the firefighter was taken to the hospital and was checked for broken ribs and bruising.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Beth Musgrave
Beth Musgrave has covered government and politics for the Herald-Leader for more than a decade.
