We’re saying farewell to 100 Midland Ave. We remain committed to Lexington, journalism.

Over the next few weeks, the Herald-Leader will finish moving out of its iconic building at 100 Midland Avenue in downtown Lexington.

As we announced over the summer, the building has been sold to the Fayette County Public Schools, which plans to consolidate its career and technical schools there under one roof. It’s an exciting project, and I’m happy the building will continue to serve this community as a school.

Moving out is a big change, and an emotional one for those of us who have worked in the building for a long time (in my case, 25 years). I’ve spent a lot of time in the last few weeks combing through the building’s 170,000 or so square feet, pulling dusty items out of storage, sorting through bits of history.

A lot of memories have been made inside these walls since the Herald-Leader first moved in 40 years ago. This building has seen celebrations of three Pulitzer Prizes, legendary Election nights and Derby Days and late NCAA Final Four deadlines, employee milestones and community events – and countless pages and pixels filled with the news that has shaped and defined Central Kentucky for the last four decades.

This building has meant a lot to the many talented people who’ve worked here, and I’ve found myself getting nostalgic more than a few times in the last few weeks.

More importantly, as I’ve looked through historic newspapers and old photos and the various items that have found their way into the newsroom over four decades, I’ve found myself feeling inspired.

Inspired by the sustained force the Herald-Leader has been in this community and region for so long — a positive force for change through its watchdog and investigative journalism, a critical community connecting point for information and advertisers and businesses, a force for innovation as we adapted to a digital world and changes in how information is accessed.

And inspired by this fact: Even though we are moving out of the building, we are not going anywhere.

We plan to continue to be a force in Lexington, Central and Eastern Kentucky. Our local journalism, produced by journalists on the ground in Lexington, Frankfort, Somerset and Pikeville, will continue to be a positive force for change. We will continue to hold the powerful accountable. Our printed newspaper, our website at Kentucky.com, our social media pages and apps will continue to be critical community connecting points for readers, advertisers and local businesses.

We’ll continue to deliver the news to you as we do now. That won’t change.

We’ll continue to innovate in how we deliver news and information, and in how we support our journalism, such as our pioneering work with Report for America to put more journalists on the ground in Kentucky.

Since March, due to the pandemic, most of our staff has been working remotely from home. I’ve never been prouder of Herald-Leader employees and journalists, who’ve covered some of the most challenging and important stories of our lifetimes from their dining rooms and kitchen tables and spare bedrooms while also juggling the personal challenges we’ve all faced due to COVID-19.

In a time of great uncertainty, they’ve risen to the challenge to bring our readers the vital information and news they need.

For now, our journalists and advertising consultants and other staffers will continue to work remotely from home. When it’s safe to gather again, I expect that we will move into new offices in Lexington sometime in 2021.

As always, I appreciate you reading the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. We may be moving, but our commitment to bringing you local news, opinions, advertising and information remains as strong as ever.