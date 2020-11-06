Baxter wins open Lexington council seat; veteran councilman retains his seat

Whitney Elliott Baxter, left, Willy Fogle

Come January, there will likely be four new faces on the 15-member Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

Updated vote totals released Friday show Whitney Elliott Baxter, in her first race, won the seat to represent the 9th Council District, an open seat.

In a tight race for the other open council seat, Hannah LeGris has won the 3rd Council district to represent much of the downtown area.

Veteran Councilman Fred Brown turned back a challenge to retain his 8th Council District seat, which includes neighborhoods surrounding Tates Creek Golf Course south of New Circle Road.

It appears veteran Councilman Bill Farmer Jr. has lost his bid for re-election to challenger LIz Sheehan who received 143 more votes than Farmer in the updated totals released Friday.

Those vote totals should not change much between Friday and Tuesday, when the vote totals are finalized.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. said Friday he does not know how many absentee ballots will come in over the weekend” but I doubt it will be very many and probably not enough to affect the outcomes we see now.”

A final updated count will be released Tuesday.

In addition to LeGris, Baxter and Sheehan, the 6th Council District will also get a new council member. Newcomer David Kloiber ran unopposed for the seat once held by Councilwoman Angela Evans, who resigned earlier this year to attend graduate school.

But if the results hold, that also means the 15-member council will only have one Black council member — Councilman James Brown —for the first time in the history of the merged government. There have been at least two Black council members on the council since 1974, when the city and county merged governments.

The newly elected Fayette County School Board is also all white. Two current Black members — Ray Daniels and Daryl Love — opted not to run.

Fayette County is 16 percent Black and 6 percent Hispanic — more than a quarter of Lexington citizens are not white.

Council members serve for two years. The races are nonpartisan.

3rd Council District

In the 3rd Council District, which includes much of downtown and neighborhoods around the University of Kentucky, LeGris received 51 percent of the vote compared to Jessica Mohler’s 48 percent. The race is to replace Councilman Jake Gibbs, who had previously said he wouldn’t seek re-election, died unexpectedly in early March.

According to Friday’s new totals, LeGris received 3,149 votes compared to Mohler’s 2,958 votes. LeGris has a lead of 191 votes.

Mohler, 38, received the most votes in the May primary, edging out LeGris, 34, by only 26 votes.

LeGris, a career counselor at the University of Kentucky, said she wanted to run for office to make Lexington a more inclusive and economically resilient city.

5th Council District

In the 5th Council District race, Sheehan received 50 percent of the vote compared to Farmer’s 49 percent, according to Friday’s vote totals.

Sheehan, a senior lecturer at the University of Kentucky, received 143 more votes than Farmer. The 5th Council District includes the Chevy Chase area.

The 2020 general election was a rematch of the 2018 race, where Farmer beat Sheehan in a close race. Farmer served on council from 1993 to 2004. He was re-elected to council in 2010. During the campaign, Farmer said the city needed experienced leadership as it faced unprecedented financial challenges. Sheehan stressed the city needs new ideas that will make the city more inclusive and welcoming to everyone.

8th Council District

Councilman Fred Brown held off challenger Christian Motley in the 8th Council District, which includes neighborhoods surrounding the Tates Creek Golf Course south of New Circle Road.

Brown received 52 percent of the vote compared to Motley’s 47 percent. Brown received 441 more votes than Motley, 34, who works for a nonprofit and has worked in the administrations of former Gov. Steve Beshear and President Barack Obama.

Brown, 78, served on the council from 1994 to 2004 and from 2015 to the present.

9th Council District

Baxter received the most votes of any candidate in the contested council races with 7,074 votes.

Baxter, 37, received 56 percent of the vote compared to Fogle’s 44 percent, Friday’s updated totals show.

Fogle received the most votes in the four-way May primary. Baxter was second. Fogle, 59, an insurance agent, served as the 7th District councilman from 1994 to 2002. He was also an aide to late Councilman Julian Beard.

Baxter has addressing traffic, particularly on Nicholasville Road and around schools, including Jesse Clark Middle School and Wellington Elementary School, was her top priority if elected.

In a Facebook post, Baxter thanked her supporters and voters for her win.

“Thank you so much for placing your trust in me and for supporting my desire to serve our great community. I am humbled by your vote!” Baxter wrote. “I would also like to thank Willy Fogle. It was a pleasure to run alongside you and I wish you all the best. “