2 year-old boy killed after running into Lexington street, police say

A 2-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car in Lexington Wednesday afternoon, Lexington police said.

The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Clays Mill Road, police said. Police were told by witnesses the child ran into the road unexpectedly before he was hit by a car, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, Tuttle said.

The child’s parents were switching car seats between two parked cars in a driveway when the child ran into the street, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Traffic was blocked off at the scene until after 5:30 p.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. A collision reconstruction unit was investigating. But the driver is unlikely to face charges, Tuttle said.

Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com.
