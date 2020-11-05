Fayette County
Vehicle catches fire in Lexington crash. 1 dead, 1 injured, police say
One person died and another was injured Tuesday when a vehicle struck a fence and a tree before catching fire, according to Lexington police.
The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Cleveland Road Wednesday, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. The driver died as a result of the crash, he said. A passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
North Cleveland Road was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
