Vehicle catches fire in Lexington crash. 1 dead, 1 injured, police say

One person died and another was injured Tuesday when a vehicle struck a fence and a tree before catching fire, according to Lexington police.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Cleveland Road Wednesday, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. The driver died as a result of the crash, he said. A passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

North Cleveland Road was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

