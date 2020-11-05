Man o’ War reopens after crash at Lexington intersection. Woman taken to hospital

A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash on Man o’ War Boulevard, police said.

The woman’s SUV collided with a work van at the intersection of Man o’ War and Clearwater Way, police said. She was transported to a hospital with injuries that were potentially life-threatening, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. The driver of the van was not injured, Tuttle said.

There may have been a third car involved, police said, but it left the scene before investigators arrived.

Traffic was blocked off in both directions on Man o’ War while investigators were on scene. Traffic was also blocked off from Belleau Wood Drive onto Man o’ War. The roadway was reopened at about 9 a.m.