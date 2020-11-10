With Kentucky blood supply ‘at a critical level,’ blood center pleads for donations

palcala@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky Blood Center says it “has been battling a critically low blood supply since early summer,” and the organization has put out an “urgent plea” for people to donate blood.

Through the end of the year, blood donors will be able to receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. People who test positive for coronavirus antibodies might be asked if they would be willing to donate plasma for critically ill patients who are fighting the virus.

The blood center provides blood to 70 Kentucky hospitals and tries to keep a three- to four-day supply on hand at all times. For several weeks, the blood center said, it’s been able to keep less than a half-day’s supply available..

“The need for blood to support Kentucky hospitals is great,” Bill Reed, president and CEO of the blood center, said in a news release Tuesday. “As an essential service provider, we rely on volunteer donors to meet the needs of Kentucky patients. The ongoing effects of the pandemic have our blood supply at a critical level and our partner blood centers across the country are experiencing the same issues.”

The Kentucky Blood Center prefers that people make appointments before coming in, so that social distancing can be maintained. To make an appointment, visit Kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. Masks are required at blood center facilities.

The Kentucky Blood Center has facilities at 3121 Beaumont Center Circle and 3130 Maple Leaf Drive in Lexington, as well as in Pikeville, Somerset and Louisville.