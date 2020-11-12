1 person hospitalized after a Lexington community outreach center catches fire

One person has been hospitalized after the Lexington Rescue Mission caught fire early Thursday.

The Lexington Fire Department responded to the rescue mission building in the 400 block of Glen Arvin Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Flames were coming out of the structure, Batallion Chief Jordan Saas said. One person was taken to a local hospital, and fire officials were unsure of the victim’s condition. The fire was extinguished in under 20 minutes, Saas said.

The fire was called in by someone in a home across the street, Saas said. A fire investigator was on scene and the cause of the fire was being determined, Saas said.

The Lexington Rescue Mission provides community meals, including breakfast and lunch, Monday through Saturday. The mission was providing the meals via carryout during the COVID-19 pandemic, but people without daytime shelter were allowed to stay at the outreach center.