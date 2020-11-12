One of Lexington’s most popular and bilingual library branches will expand

One of Lexington’s busiest branch libraries will be demolished and rebuilt at its current location to expand its footprint and better serve the growing Versailles Road corridor, library officials said Thursday.

The Village Branch Library opened in a leased space in a shopping center on Versailles Road in 2004. Although it was able to expand its footprint, it has been in need of additional space for years.

It was established as the library system’s first bilingual location to meet the needs of Fayette County’s growing Spanish-speaking population.

The Village Branch has traditionally been one of the library’s busiest locations but also its smallest. The system has been looking for years for a new permanent home for the branch that has become a hub for much of the city’s Spanish-speaking population.

The library board of trustees purchased the site of the current location. The board will soon hire an architect and gather input from the community. The plans currently call for a new 30,000-square-foot, two-story library that will also offer drive-through services. A new capital campaign to raise funds for the new library will be announced soon, library officials said.

The library’s current location at 2185 Versailles Road is within walking distance to many residents in the area. It was an ideal location, library officials said Thursday.

“It is well-located but severely undersized,” said Lexington Public Library Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “To suit the current needs of the community and to plan for future growth, Village Library will be reconstructed as a new, signature branch.”

Lexington Public Library has six locations, nearly two million visitors and three million books and other items checked out each year.