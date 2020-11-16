Lexington police officer involved in collision while en route to a call, police say

A Lexington police car was heavily damaged in an accident on Man o’ War and Harrodsburg Road. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A Lexington police officer was involved in an injury collision that shut down a busy Lexington intersection Monday afternoon.

The collision was reported just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Man o’ War Boulevard. The officer was on the way to a call and had sirens and lights on when the collision occurred, Lt. Chris Cooper said. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage and were loaded onto a tow truck.

The officer and the occupants of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries, Cooper said. A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene to investigate due to the amount of damage both vehicles sustained, Cooper said. The collision reconstruction unit was still investigating further details of the incident as of Monday evening.

Harrodsburg Road remained closed from Man o’ War to Wellington Way until after 3:30 p.m. as crews cleaned debris from the road.