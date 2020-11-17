Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fayette County

1 man dead, several injured after crash on New Circle Road, Lexington police say

One man died and several others suffered serious injuries in a wreck on Lexington’s New Circle Road that involved three vehicles.

The collision happened about 6 p.m. on New Circle Road between Georgetown and Leestown roads, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. One vehicle crossed the median of New Circle and collided with another vehicle on the other side of the road, Lexington police Lt. Ronald Keaton said. A third vehicle had also crashed, but it was unclear if the third vehicle was directly involved in the initial collision.

Lexington police and fire department units responded to the scene and transported several people to a local hospital with “serious” injuries, police Lt. Ronald Keaton said.

Juan Carlos Hernandez Murrieta, 33, later died from his injuries, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

A collision reconstruction unit was investigating further details of the crash as of Tuesday morning, Keaton said. The road didn’t reopen until about 10:30 p.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall
Jeremy Chisenhall covers breaking news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He joined the paper in 2020, and is originally from Erlanger, Ky.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service