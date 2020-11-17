1 man dead, several injured after crash on New Circle Road, Lexington police say

One man died and several others suffered serious injuries in a wreck on Lexington’s New Circle Road that involved three vehicles.

The collision happened about 6 p.m. on New Circle Road between Georgetown and Leestown roads, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. One vehicle crossed the median of New Circle and collided with another vehicle on the other side of the road, Lexington police Lt. Ronald Keaton said. A third vehicle had also crashed, but it was unclear if the third vehicle was directly involved in the initial collision.

Lexington police and fire department units responded to the scene and transported several people to a local hospital with “serious” injuries, police Lt. Ronald Keaton said.

Juan Carlos Hernandez Murrieta, 33, later died from his injuries, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

A collision reconstruction unit was investigating further details of the crash as of Tuesday morning, Keaton said. The road didn’t reopen until about 10:30 p.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

