Trucks overturn in busy Lexington Man o’ War intersection

Three trucks linked together crashed and overturned at a busy Lexington intersection, temporarily shutting down lanes of traffic while crews cleaned up the site.

A Dodge Ram was pulling a trailer carrying a Chevy Silverado and a Ford super-duty pickup truck when it crashed at Man o’ War Boulevard and Nicholasville Road. The police on scene said the driver of the Dodge Ram was OK.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m.

The cleanup took a while as the trailer and trucks had to be pulled upright to move them out of the intersection.

A pickup truck carrying two other pickup trucks on a trailer has reportedly tipped over at the intersection of Nicholasville and Man o' War. Now all three pickup trucks are reportedly overturned. Lexington police and fire units are responding. pic.twitter.com/ApnqkqI3i2 — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 19, 2020 Police on scene say the driver of the truck is OK. — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 19, 2020 The trucks are back upright. pic.twitter.com/S61IHEFTcq — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 19, 2020

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.