Fayette County
Trucks overturn in busy Lexington Man o’ War intersection
Three trucks linked together crashed and overturned at a busy Lexington intersection, temporarily shutting down lanes of traffic while crews cleaned up the site.
A Dodge Ram was pulling a trailer carrying a Chevy Silverado and a Ford super-duty pickup truck when it crashed at Man o’ War Boulevard and Nicholasville Road. The police on scene said the driver of the Dodge Ram was OK.
The crash happened about 11:30 a.m.
The cleanup took a while as the trailer and trucks had to be pulled upright to move them out of the intersection.
Comments