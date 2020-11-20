Lexington driver found dead after his SUV flipped off the road and into a ditch

One person is dead after their vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch sometime Friday morning, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Midland Avenue, East 3rd Street and Winchester Road. It was called in around 7:45 a.m. Responders found an SUV flipped onto its roof and a male driver who was pronounced dead on scene, Coroner Gary Ginn said. Ginn wasn’t sure of when the accident actually happened, but he said the engine of the vehicle was cold when he got to the scene.

“This apparently happened sometime in the wee hours of the morning,” Ginn said.

It appeared the driver was traveling North on Midland Avenue and didn’t keep right to go onto Winchester Road, Ginn said. He instead went straight across the intersection and ran off the road. His vehicle went airborne, flipped over and landed in the ditch, Ginn said. The vehicle was still turned on its roof when responders arrived on scene.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to run off the road. There were no early indications that the driver was intoxicated, Ginn said.

“From all indications this appears to be an accidental death,” Ginn said. “Why he didn’t negotiate the turns, I don’t know.”

The cause of death was likely blunt force trauma to the head, Ginn said.

Ginn said he couldn’t determine the victim’s age yet. The fire department was working to get the body of out the vehicle and the coroner’s office would have to work to identify him first, Ginn said.