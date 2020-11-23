Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Pedestrian has serious injuries after she was hit by a Lexington driver, police say

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Lexington Monday morning.

Police said they responded to Versailles Road in the area of Westmorland Road around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman who had been struck. She was taken to a local hospital by the Lexington Fire Department, according to police Lt. Ronald Keaton. Versailles Road was closed as a result of the crash. It reopened around 6 a.m., Keaton said.

Westmorland Road is West of Keeneland and the Blue Grass Airport.

A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene, Keaton said. No charges have been filed as of early Monday morning, Keaton said. It was unclear if police had located the vehicle and driver involved in the collision.

