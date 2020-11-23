Demand for COVID-19 testing creates backups at Lexington sites

Cars lined up for COVID-19 tests at the Red Mile in Lexington Monday. It was one of several busy sites.

As COVID-19 sets new records in Lexington, demand for tests at multiple sites in the city increased Monday, causing longer waits and delays.

Be patient, officials advised.

The Bluegrass Community and Technical College site had more than 70 vehicles in line for testing by mid-day, according to John Bobel, spokesman for Lexington Emergency Management.

“We’re processing them as quickly as we can,” he said.

The University of Kentucky testing site on College Way was experiencing significant wait times, as was the test site at Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road.

Backups also were found at the city’s Red Mile mobile testing site and Keeneland. Trae Caldwell, a National Guard member directing traffic at Keeneland, said the line was “atrociously awful” earlier in the day Monday. Workers had wrapped the line — which was up to 60 vehicles long — around the parking lot and managed to get it under control by late afternoon.

Tom Martin, a contributor for the Herald-Leader, said he encountered “a line of cars backed all the way out onto Richmond Road.” Later Monday afternoon, the parking lot was also packed with people waiting in cars.

In contrast, the Walgreens testing site on Winchester Road was not busy Monday afternoon.

The health department said there are multiple potential reasons for a spike in testing. Some may fear or know they were exposed to someone positive.

“Besides increased awareness of the growing numbers, each positive case brings new numbers of close contacts who will get tested,” Hall said.

Hall said he “wouldn’t want to speculate” when asked if people were getting tested before Thanksgiving gatherings.

“It’s worth remembering that a test is a snapshot in time and just because Monday’s test is negative doesn’t mean you can’t become infectious prior to Thanksgiving.”

Lexington’s testing sites are:

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road. Appointments aren’t necessary.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. UK sites at 1350 Bull Lea Road and 1505 College Way. Appointments at lexington.wildhealth.com

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. BCTC, 500 Newtown Pike. Appointments aren’t necessary.

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Southland Christian 2349 Richmond Road. No appointments necessary.

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Keeneland, through Gate 1. Reservation required.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Walgreens 2296 Executive Drive. Appointments required.

Kroger Little Clinics

9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. CVS, 118 New Circle Road and 2000 Harrodsburg Road.

9 a.m. - 8:45 p.m. Urgent Care Centers at 1701 Nicholasville Road, 3101 Richmond Road and 4091 Nichols Park Drive.

Other acute care sites and pharmacies also provide testing.