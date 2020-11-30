Lexington gets first snow accumulation this season. Winter weather advisory issued

Many Lexington and Central Kentucky residents woke up to the first accumulating snow of the season Monday.

Temperatures dropped into the low 30s, causing rain from Sunday night to turn into snow, which blanketed cars, yards and rooftops across Central Kentucky. More snow is expected to roll in Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s the first snow of the season so just use some extra caution today,” Mayor Linda Gorton said in a statement. “City crews are out on the streets to keep our roads as safe as possible.”

“Widespread” snow will hit Central and Eastern Kentucky Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, according to Chris Bailey, chief meteorologist for WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The Lexington Traffic Management Center advised drivers to “use added caution, slow down, and increase following distances.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of about 11 a.m., Lexington police responded to 14 non-injury collisions and one injury collision Monday morning. That’s not an abnormally high number of collision reports, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.

Lexington Streets & Roads crews began treating bridges at 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city. Crews will also treat roads overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, according to Rob Allen, director of Streets & Roads.

The city has salt brine, rock salt and proprietary chemical additive in stock to deal with road conditions, according to a news release.

Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 were treating Central Kentucky roads for snow Monday morning, according to a news release.

People around Kentucky shared images of the snowfall through photos on social media.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER