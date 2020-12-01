‘Take extra caution.’ More snow in Lexington causes slick roads, traffic collisions

A second consecutive day of snow has brought on difficult driving conditions in Lexington.

Lexington first responders dealt with reports of several traffic accidents, including cars running off roads Tuesday morning. About 2.3 inches of snow had fallen across the Bluegrass by the morning, according to Lexington’s Streets & Roads department. The National Weather Service reported that 1.3 inches had fallen at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington by 8:30 p.m. Monday.

While the snow was expected to stop Tuesday, temperatures would only get up into the mid-30s, according to Streets & Roads.

“Overall, the roads are in pretty good condition but take extra caution on bridges and overpasses, along with areas where snow may have blown and accumulated,” Streets & Roads crews said in a statement.

The early morning traffic accidents in Lexington included an injury collision on I-75 which involved at least six vehicles, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. It occurred on the northbound side just before the I-75/I-64 split, according to the center.

There was also a report of several stopped vehicles on Man o’ War Boulevard between Polo Club Boulevard and Winchester Road. It required multiple tow trucks, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The traffic management center asked drivers to “slow down, increase following distances, and expect increased commute times” due to the snow.

Once the snow clears out Tuesday, temperatures will increase and reach into the upper 40s on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday will include more sun than Monday and Tuesday.