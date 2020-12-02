Want to play golf on one of Lexington’s most iconic stages ? Find out where and when

One of Lexington’s most iconic live performance venues is offering a new entertainment option this winter — golf.

The Lexington Opera House, which has had to cancel all live events since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, has converted its stage and back stage into a nine-hole Broadway themed miniature golf course.

The course will open Dec. 11. Reservations can be made via Ticketmaster at lexingtonoperahouse.com/minigolf starting Dec. 4.

There is a limit of four people per party. It costs $10 per person plus other fees for 90 minutes of play. Players can play as many rounds as possible during those 90 minutes.

Capacity is limited to comply with coronavirus-related restrictions on social distancing and crowds.

The nine socially distanced holes are modeled after Broadway shows including “Hamilton,” “The Music Man”, “Cinderella”, “Kinky Boots” and other Broadway mainstays.

Players can save a stroke if they can answer a Broadway trivia question correctly for each hole.

Players who score a hole-in-one on the final hole will have their name in lights on the Opera House marquee on Broadway the following week. The course will also be open for socially distanced birthday parties and other events, opera house officials said this week.

Masks are required at all times, according to the Opera House web site.

The indoor miniature golf course will be open Friday through Sunday throughout the winter.

